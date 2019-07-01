BREAKING: Car crashes into house, man trapped

Emergency services are working to remove a person, trapped in a car after it crashed over a six foot ledge.

Emergency services are working to remove a person, trapped in a car after it crashed over a six foot ledge. The Daily Examiner

UPDATE 12.42pm: IT IS believed a person became trapped in their car after it went over a ledge, dropping six feet before rolling.

NSW Ambulance were called at 11.59am to the property on Pinnacle Row at Lennox Head.

A spokesman said two ambulances were on scene.

He said a man had been removed from the vehicle, but his injuries and age were not yet known.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is landing on an oval at Lennox Head to transport the patient to hospital.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are working to remove a patient from a car that has crashed into a residential garage in Lennox Head.

An RFS spokesman said NSW Ambulance, the police, RFS and the SES are all on scene at Pinnacle Row, with SES trying to free the patient.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the scene.