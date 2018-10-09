Person airlifted in serious condition after fall from truck

UPDATE 11.30AM: A PERSON has been taken to hospital in a serious condition with a head injury after they fell from the back of a truck.

The workplace incident happened at Clarendon at 9.45am.

The patient has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

INITIAL: A RESCUE helicopter has been called to airlift a patient who was seriously injured in a workplace incident near Ipswich this morning.

Initial information suggests a person fell from the back of a truck on Clarendon Rd, Clarendon, near Fernvale, at about 9.45am.

Paramedics are treating the patient at the scene and the rescue helicopter has been tasked to the site.

The person is in a serious condition.