Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital following a car crash into a guard rail in Chuwar early this morning.
A patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital following a car crash into a guard rail in Chuwar early this morning.
News

Person rushed to hospital after car smashes into guard rail

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
26th Feb 2021 7:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A person was rushed to hospital after they were involved in a car crash early Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a vehicle collided with a guard rail on Mount Crosby Road, Chuwar at 3.22am.

LOCAL NEWS: Construction of $80m solar farm tipped to create 100 jobs

The patient was reportedly taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to the QT, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest national, state, Rugby League, AFL and entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already – activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by clicking here.

car crash chuwar ipswich crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction of $80m solar farm tipped to create 100 jobs

        Premium Content Construction of $80m solar farm tipped to create 100 jobs

        Council News The project in rural Ipswich was approved by Ipswich City Council last year. Here’s when it will get going

        Teen tells cops she knew she’d “be over” after crashing car

        Premium Content Teen tells cops she knew she’d “be over” after crashing car

        Crime IN COURT: A teenager told police she “knew she would be over” the legal limit when...

        Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        Premium Content Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        News Tourism benefits to reach far beyond Brisbane in Games glory

        What got our Olympic bid over the line

        Premium Content What got our Olympic bid over the line

        News What got our 2032 Olympic Games bid over the line