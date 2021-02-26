Person rushed to hospital after car smashes into guard rail

A patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital following a car crash into a guard rail in Chuwar early this morning.

A person was rushed to hospital after they were involved in a car crash early Friday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a vehicle collided with a guard rail on Mount Crosby Road, Chuwar at 3.22am.

The patient was reportedly taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

