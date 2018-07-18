Person rushed to hospital after trampled by a horse

ONE person has been rushed to hospital after a horse trampled on them at Aratula this morning.

Paramedics were called to a private address just after 6.30am following reports a person had been injured during an incident with a horse.

One patient is being assessed on the scene of a private residence in #Aratula after reportedly being trampled by a horse at 6.32am. pic.twitter.com/n8fqdaer0u — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 17, 2018

Emergency services were on scene for an hour before they were able to take the patient to hospital.

The person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.