Person rushed to hospital after trampled by a horse

Emma Clarke
by
18th Jul 2018 7:37 AM

ONE person has been rushed to hospital after a horse trampled on them at Aratula this morning.

Paramedics were called to a private address just after 6.30am following reports a person had been injured during an incident with a horse. 

Emergency services were on scene for an hour before they were able to take the patient to hospital.

The person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Ipswich Queensland Times

