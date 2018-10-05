Menu
Plane crash near Port Douglas

5th Oct 2018 5:26 AM

 

UPDATE: 8.20pm

Police and emergency services remain at the scene of the ultra-light aircraft crash that occurred near Port Douglas this afternoon.

Initial inquiries indicate the aircraft crashed into an airfield on the Captain Cook Highway shortly before 5.30pm.

The 66-year-old male pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing with assistance from Recreational Aviation Australia and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

 

 

UPDATE: 7.40pm

Queensland Ambulance Service have confirmed the pilot involved in the light aircraft crash near Port Douglas has died.

About 7pm, it was reported that efforts to rescusitate the patient had stopped.

The person was said to be flying a Microlight aircraft and crash-landed near a small airstrip between Mossman and Port Douglas.

Multiple emergency crews attended the site, where the aircraft was left in a wreck.

 

 

A PERSON is in a critical condition following a light plane crash off the Captain Cook Highway near Port Douglas at 5.20pm.

Two fire crews and multiple emrgency services are on scene, and the Rescue Helicopter has arrived.

More to come.

