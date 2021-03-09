Person hospitalised after crashing into parked car

Two people were hospitalised after two single-vehicle crashes in Ipswich overnight.

Two people were hospitalised after two single-vehicle crashes in Ipswich overnight.

TWO people were hospitalised after two separate crashes in Ipswich overnight.

Paramedics took one person to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition after they crashed their vehicle into a parked car on Albert St and Tracey Dr in Goodna at 9pm on Monday.

A man was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash on Redbank Plains Rd in Bellbird Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Paramedics treated him just after 1.30am.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.