Two people were hospitalised after two single-vehicle crashes in Ipswich overnight.
News

Person hospitalised after crashing into parked car

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Mar 2021 7:30 AM
TWO people were hospitalised after two separate crashes in Ipswich overnight.

Paramedics took one person to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition after they crashed their vehicle into a parked car on Albert St and Tracey Dr in Goodna at 9pm on Monday.

A man was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash on Redbank Plains Rd in Bellbird Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Paramedics treated him just after 1.30am.

The man suffered minor injuries.

