Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Boats in the area of the incident off Amity Point, Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News
Boats in the area of the incident off Amity Point, Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News
News

Person flown to hospital after boat overturns

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
2nd Aug 2020 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

One person has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a boat overturned off Stradbroke Island. Another person was also pulled from the waters.

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, a call for help was made just after midday as two people, a man and a woman, were thrown into the water after their boat overturned in waters off Amity Point, at the northern tip of the island.

The boat subsequently sunk, while emergency efforts were underway to access and treat the two people.

It's believed the two were pulled from the water to another passing boat.

A doctor and a paramedic were lowered from an emergency helicopter onto the boat, where the patients were assessed.

One patient was flown to the Princess Alexandra in a serious condition after the near-drowning. The second patient was not injured.

Originally published as Person flown to hospital after boat overturns

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woolies ‘strongly encourages’ Ipswich shoppers to wear masks

        premium_icon Woolies ‘strongly encourages’ Ipswich shoppers to wear masks

        Health The next week will be a crucial one in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Ipswich shoppers are urged to wear a mask from this week.

        Norths captain eager to make most of his final season

        premium_icon Norths captain eager to make most of his final season

        Rugby League Speedy Tigers make impressive start providing boost for club stalwarts.

        Best schoolboy footy featured in new program

        Best schoolboy footy featured in new program

        Rugby League The School Footy Show will go live on qt.com.au on Monday at 7pm.