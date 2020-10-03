Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics have rushed a patient to hospital with critical a critical head injury after they were reportedly struck by a horse.
Paramedics have rushed a patient to hospital with critical a critical head injury after they were reportedly struck by a horse. iStock
News

Person fighting for life after horse strikes

by Shiloh Payne
3rd Oct 2020 8:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A person is fighting for their life after they were reportedly struck by a horse near a highway in Far North Queensland.

Paramedics were called to the incident alongside the Kennedy Highway in Tolga around 6.15am where one person had suffered a critical head injury.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there was no indication that the patient was riding the horse at the time of the incident.

They were rushed to Atherton Hospital in a critical condition.

Originally published as Person fighting for life after struck by horse

accident horse accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Force team dedicates state title success to popular coach

        Premium Content Force team dedicates state title success to popular coach

        Basketball Ipswich junior side rises above tragic news to win impressively in honour of family mourning a loss.

        Legends of League boss gives evidence in misconduct hearing

        Premium Content Legends of League boss gives evidence in misconduct hearing

        News A key witness has faced cross-examination ahead of the trial for two former council...

        Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        Premium Content Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        News Mark this week down in history as the one in which we discovered the fate of a...