Person feared dead as fire engulfs home

Seven fire crews are on scene and police have declared a crime scene at what authorities are calling a serious house fire at North Lakes, north of Brisbane, where a roof has collapsed.

At least one person is feared dead inside the home.

It's understood there was only one person inside the Hervey St home when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said seven crews arrived at around 10.27am to find a residence "well involved" and the roof collapsed.

"Seven crews conducted an external attack and the fire was under controls by 10.37am with crew members currently knocking down pockets of fire," the QFES spokesman said.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed a crime scene had been declared but would not comment on injuries suffered.

A person is feared dead in a North Lakes house fire. Picture: Facebook



According to a QAS spokesman only one ambulance crew and supervisor remained at the location at the time of writing with "no patients at this time".

Police are working to determine the specifics of what happened as firefighters continue to extinguish the blaze.

Fire fighters attend North Lakes fire. Picture: Facebook

Originally published as Person feared dead as fire engulfs North Lakes home