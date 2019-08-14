Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue crews were called to the scene.
Teen crushed in horror bushland mishap remains critical

Melanie Plane
Ashley Pillhofer
by and
13th Aug 2019 10:49 PM | Updated: 14th Aug 2019 8:37 AM
UPDATE 6.40AM:A 17-year-old remains in a critical condition after they were rushed by air to Townsville Hospital last night.

The young man sustained a serious head injury in an incident involving two cars in Moranbah last night. It is understood the the young man was crushed between the two vehicles as one was trying to tow the other. 

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to a location off Moranbah Access Road at 7.22pm with reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident which happened at an alternative location.

"A male in his teens was treated for a serious head injury and was transported under emergency lights and sirens to Moranbah Hospital and was further flown to Townsville Hospital via Rescue Helicopter in a critical condition," he said. 

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the paitent arrived at the hospital about 11.50pm. 

INITIAL: A PERSON has suffered critical injuries after being crushed in a horror incident in the Bowen Basin. 

RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter Service has airlifted one person from Moranbah. 

It is understood the person, of unknown gender and age, was crushed between two vehicles that were travelling in bushland near Moranbah this evening. 

Reports suggest one of the vehicles was towing the other when the incident occurred. 

After an extensive rescue effort, the Mackay based RACQ CQ Rescue team airlifted the injured person to Townsville Hospital. 

No further details are available at this time. 

