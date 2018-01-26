Menu
Man dies in ute roll-over at Fernvale

Emma Clarke
by

UPDATE 8.30PM: A MAN has died following a ute roll-over at Fernvale late this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service treated five people on scene at Condamine Drive just before 6.30pm after a ute rolled.

One man was declared dead at the scene.

Paramedics treated five other people but only one man was taken to Ipswich Hospital with a hand injury. 

FRIDAY 8PM: POLICE are investigating after a person received critical injures in a car roll-over near Savages Crossing at Fernvale this afternoon.

A QPS spokesperson said a car rolled on what was understood to be private property or vacant land at about 5.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services are asking people to avoid the area of Condamine Dr as there are lengthy delays following a "serious accident". 

The spokesperson said at least one person received critical injures.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  fernvale ipswich ipswich police qas qps savages crossing

Ipswich Queensland Times
GALLERY: Where you snapped out and about on Australia Day

