Man dies in ute roll-over at Fernvale

UPDATE 8.30PM: A MAN has died following a ute roll-over at Fernvale late this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service treated five people on scene at Condamine Drive just before 6.30pm after a ute rolled.

One man was declared dead at the scene.

Paramedics treated five other people but only one man was taken to Ipswich Hospital with a hand injury.

FRIDAY 8PM: POLICE are investigating after a person received critical injures in a car roll-over near Savages Crossing at Fernvale this afternoon.

A QPS spokesperson said a car rolled on what was understood to be private property or vacant land at about 5.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services are asking people to avoid the area of Condamine Dr as there are lengthy delays following a "serious accident".

Serious accident at Condamine Dr in #Fernvale, lengthy delays expected, please avoid the area — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 26, 2018

The spokesperson said at least one person received critical injures.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.