Perjury charge levelled at Neilson after race fixing hearing

THE Queensland Racing Crime Squad (QRCS) has charged a suspended harness racing driver with one count of perjury.

Mathew Neilson has been given notice to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 26 to face the charge.

It is alleged Neilson, 36, of Hatton Vale provided false testimony in relation to his involvement in race fixing at a coercive hearing conducted by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission in December 2016.

QRIC Commissioner Ross Barnett said this was the first time a racing participant had been charged with perjury as a result of the coercive hearing process.

"The Commission has powers under the Racing Integrity Act to hold coercive hearings which compel racing participants to appear and give evidence under oath," he said.

"When racing participants are called to these investigative hearings they must provide truthful evidence and on this occasion it will be alleged that was not the case."