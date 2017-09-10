Perilous times for life on Earth

TOUGH TIMES: The minute we lose something to extinction it is lost for ever, it will never come back.

WE ARE losing our iconic species, including koalas.

In the past week, we had National Threatened Species Day.

Zoos Victoria CEO, Jenny Grey said: "When we think of this amazing planet and the animals that live on it, it is a great tragedy to lose anything.”

The minute we lose something to extinction it is lost for ever, it will never come back.

Critical things that humans have done, if we make a problem, we can fix a problem.

We are all animals. As these species disappear, so could humanity.

The time to act to stop ecosystem and habitat destruction is now.

DIANE CORNELIUS

Seacliff Park