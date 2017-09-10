26°
News

Perilous times for life on Earth

TOUGH TIMES: The minute we lose something to extinction it is lost for ever, it will never come back.
TOUGH TIMES: The minute we lose something to extinction it is lost for ever, it will never come back. Wollondilly Shire Council

WE ARE losing our iconic species, including koalas.

In the past week, we had National Threatened Species Day.

Zoos Victoria CEO, Jenny Grey said: "When we think of this amazing planet and the animals that live on it, it is a great tragedy to lose anything.”

The minute we lose something to extinction it is lost for ever, it will never come back.

Critical things that humans have done, if we make a problem, we can fix a problem.

We are all animals. As these species disappear, so could humanity.

The time to act to stop ecosystem and habitat destruction is now.

DIANE CORNELIUS

Seacliff Park

Topics:  environmental concerns extinction

Ipswich Queensland Times
Fires burn across Ipswich as permits cancelled

Fires burn across Ipswich as permits cancelled

The fire was described as fast moving and Queensland Ambulance officers were called to the scene to ensure firefighters' safety.

Hancocks mateship provides extra lift in title triumph

The Hancock Brothers A Grade hockey team celebrates their 6-4 over Wests in Saturday night's grand final.

Player of final leads deserved celebration

Ray Baira proves to be Goodna's own 'magic man'

RAMPAGING RAY: Goodna centre Ray Baira was simply magic in the grand final.

Inspirational words from coach light a fire under Eagles centre

Goodna Eagles stun Fassifern with power and passion

THE MOMENT: The siren sounds and Goodna celebrates a famous victory.

Filipine's men go back-to-back as Goodna celebrates famous victory

Local Partners