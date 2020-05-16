Menu
Playgrounds have reopened this weekend.
Weather

Perfect weather for a weekend full of play

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
16th May 2020 8:00 AM
GET some vitamin D this weekend as the forecast predicts sunny weather just in time for council-run playgrounds and outdoor gyms reopening.

The Bureau of Meteorology says to expect today and tomorrow to be mostly sunny with a maximum temperature of 25 degrees.

Southerly winds of 15km to 20km per hour will be around in the morning before easing throughout the afternoon and evening on both days.

Prepare for chilly nights as both days will drop to a minimum temperature of 9 degrees.

But the sunny days won't last - The start of next week is forecast for possible showers up until Thursday.

Outdoor gyms have also been reopened.
Monday will have a maximum temperature of 24 degrees and a 40 per cent chance of rain, the breeze will also pick up to around 20-25km per hour winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a maximum of 25 degrees and a medium chance of showers, before clearing up on Thursday.

The Queensland Government has further loosened social distancing restrictions, allowing residents to travel up to 150km from home, sit down at restaurants and cafes and have gatherings of up to 10 people or 5 people at your own home.

COUNCIL-RUN EQUIPMENT REOPENING FROM TODAY

