Bom says perfect washing days ahead

HATE rain? Need to catch up on washing?

Fear not, the sunshine will be back this week and the rain will slow down.

Today is expected to be similar to yesterday with patchy rain and the chance of some late storms, so grabbing the umbrella again would be a good idea.

The Bureau says there will be a few showers for Ipswich on Wednesday too but if you're desperate to catch up on washing, Thursday is the day.

"Wednesday the rain will start to ease off," BoM meteorologist Lauren Pattie said.

"Thursday there will likely be the odd shower in the evening but you should be right to hang out the washing during the day."

As the rain clears, the temperature will go up.

Today will reach a maximum of 25C but by Monday temperatures will have crept back up to 30C.

Meanwhile out west, severe weather warnings were still in place last night with storm activity moving across the state's central west.

The heavy rain impacting areas around Mt Isa and Cloncurry at the weekend moved further north into the Gulf Country.

Yesterday the Julia Creek weather station recorded 108mm of rain in six hours.

At Isisford near the drought stricken town of Longreach more than 60mm of rain was recorded between 9am and 5pm.