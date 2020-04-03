Perfect seven from seven: Triathlon team still a Big Hit

Ipswich athlete Paul Shard with Big Hit teammates Shiralee Beilenberg and Rob Partington. The trio won the 40's mixed masters event for a seventh time at the recent Mooloolaba Triathlon.

AS he looks to maintain a new controlled running routine, Paul Shard is delighted with his successes before the national sporting shutdown.

His most recent achievement was being part of the Big Hit team which won the Mooloolaba Triathlon mixed masters over-40's event for the seventh time.

"We're undefeated,'' Shard said, having contested the annual event all but last year since he turned 40.

Australian masters gold and silver medal-winning track cyclist Rob Partington and evergreen swimmer Shiralee Beilenberg have been regular teammates at past events.

The team won the latest competition by seven minutes in gale force winds that tested everyone's character.

Beilenberg set the team towards another victory by opening the swim leg, reduced from 1.5km to 750m due to the rough conditions.

She even had to run 1.5km up the beach to complete the transition to cyclist Partington.

He was tested in the 40km ride, taking 27 minutes to complete one section and 35 minutes heading back, such was the variation due to the strong wind.

Partington had just a day earlier completed his terrific efforts at the Australian Masters cycling championships at Chandler.

Shard brought the team home in a 10km run.

The team didn't contest the event last year because Beilenberg had an endurance swim in Western Australia.

Before the Mooloolaba Triathlon, Shard also finished second in his age group and top 10 overall after contesting five events in the South East Queensland Trail Running series.

He amassed three thirds and two seconds to accumulate enough points to gain a silver medal spot on the podium, racing in long course events.