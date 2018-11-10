Perfect scores for computer science challenge

Year 10 students with High Distinctions, Kuruvilla Kuriakose, Allystar Goiye, Zac Hyde and Isaac Nicholls with Mrs Gudrun Baessler (Teacher IT, Graphics, Technology).

THREE St Peters Lutheran College students have walked away from the National Computer Science School (NCSS) Challenge 2018 Summer School with perfect scores.

The students competed with 20,000 students from around the world for five weeks learning to code by solving interesting and engaging problems.

IT, graphics and technology teacher Gudrun Baessler said the NCSS Challenge is run for high school students by the Australian Computing Academy at the University of Sydney.

Mrs Baessler said every week for five weeks the students were sent resources and challenge questions.

"Participants submit their solutions to the challenge website where they are automatically marked,” Mrs Baessler said

"St Peters has made coding an integral part of the digital technology curriculum.

"Boys and girls from Year 7 to Year 12 had the opportunity to participate in the NCSS Challenge.”

Year 10 student Allystar Goiye received a high distinction in the challenge as well as year nine student Kartik Illuri.

"The year 10 digital technology course used in-class time as well as home time to complete the challenge,” Mrs Baessler said.

"It is integrated into the course and it is used for student assessment. The students with a perfect score are all part of the Year 10 digital technology class.

"Students learnt to develop practical computational thinking skills. They were encouraged to develop a growth mind set; with a positive attitude to problem solving they learnt skills for life even if they do not want to become professional programmers.

"I am very blessed as a teacher to work with such talented and enthusiastic students on a daily basis.

"We are also recognised as a champion school by the competition platform provider GROK Learning which is pretty cool too.”

The NCSS Challenge is a collaboration between Grok Learning, The University of Sydney and the Australian Computer Academy.