Lovebird.
Lovebird. Joanne Morris
People and Places

Perfect day for a lovebird

14th Feb 2019 12:00 AM

HERE are some of this week's best photos as sent in by our readers.

Thank you to everyone who took part.

We're also giving a special mention to Joanne Morris's pic.

Joanne wrote: "I was sitting having breakfast when this bird landed and turned itself into a heart."

If you would like to see your pic in print, share it to our weekly Facebook page and we'll publish it here.

 

Backyard stars and air traffic.
Backyard stars and air traffic. Pete Brownlie

You can see a full photo gallery at facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes

 

My Rose.
My Rose. Dulcie Hawkins

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in The QT's website. Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click and click "submit your story".

 

Worn out.
Worn out. Elisha White

 

Raceview.
Raceview. Kerry Saggus
Ipswich Queensland Times

