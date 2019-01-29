Menu
A rural fire-fighter at a bush fire.
A rural fire-fighter at a bush fire. Staff
Environment

'Perfect fire weather' warning for residents

Carly Morrissey
by
29th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
ONGOING dry conditions, high temperatures and low humidity are creating perfect fire weather.

Currently a fire is burning in rugged inaccessible land west of New Beith Rd and Rice Rd Undullah, the same area where fires raged in November and October.

Incident Controller, Rural Fire Service Area Director for the South Coast, Joe Cullen, said the fire was burning in a south west direction towards Undullah Rd.

"The fire is currently not contained," Mr Cullen said.

"This is the third significant fire in this part of the world in the last six months."

Mr Cullen said residential areas east of the interstate train line were currently not under threat.

"Anyone in this area needs to stay alert."

Particularly residents that backed onto bushland on the Eastern side need to be alert as well as farms on the western side of the fire.

"They need to be alert and monitor how the smoke and fire might impact them."

Mr Cullen said crews had been out talking to residents including to those living on farms on the western side.

He said in the current conditions fires were igniting easily and spreading very quickly.

At the moment there is a high fire danger in the Ipswich region and surrounds, which hasn't had a drop of rain for most of the month.

"The ground feels very dry," Mr Cullen said.

High temperatures, low humidity and wind are also making fires hard to control.

"Officially the fire season continues in south east Queensland. We've not had enough rain, it's not typical to see fires this time of year, it's a dry season.

"We're still on high alert while conditions continue."

Mr Cullen wants residents to be aware of the risks around their properties.

"Understand your bush fire risks, talk to your family, friends and neighbours about your bush fire survival plan."

He urged families to prepare and prevent fire and have a plan to keep safe.

"It's important to communicate these plans to everyone in the family and trusted neighbours.

"Also talk to neighbours that need help, the vulnerable and elderly...so everyone can stay safe."

