UPDATE: Chopper called in after single vehicle crash

UPDATE 4.10PM:

A HELICOPTER was called in to rush one person to hospital following a single vehicle crash on Ipswich Boonah Rd.

The Rescue 500 chopper landed at the crash site near Milbong, where emergency services are still on scene, to transport one female with visible facial injuries to the PA Hospital.

The second patient will be taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road will likely be closed for several hours while the forensic crash unit investigates, police say.

UPDATE 3.20PM:

FIREFIGHTERS have cut two people out of a car following a crash on Ipswich Boonah Rd.

Paramedics are still on the scene assessing the females' injuries.

One appears to have a fractured arm, the other has suffered facial injuries.

EARLIER:

A SINGLE vehicle crash has closed a road as paramedics treat two people, trapped inside the car.

Emergency services are working to free two females on Ipswich Boonah Rd after the crash at 2.30pm near Milbong.

Police have closed the road.

While paramedics are still assessing the patients, the injuries are believed to be serious.

Drivers have been asked to seek an alternate route via the Cunningham Hwy, or locals can divert through Roadvale.