People skills the IQ of the future

YOU may think having a high IQ is the best way to get ahead in today's world, but according to one business expert, you would be wrong.

Known as one of Australia's foremost leadership speakers, Tony Farugia specialises in personality profiling and behavioural science systems in business and said it was emotional intelligence, not high intellect that would determine business success moving forward.

"You need high emotional intelligence in today's world and if you don't have it, it really will be a limiting factor in your career progression and success,” Mr Farugia said.

"No question, today's world has already found that emotionally intelligent people are the ones that thrive in their careers.

"In corporations, that's one of the key factors that senior leadership are looking at today in having people who have those relationship skills.

"Having a high IQ gets you in the door, but having EI means you will thrive in the environment, so you've got to develop those.”

Having worked for Richard Branson's sales manager for Virgin Atlantic Airways for London and Southern England, as well as featuring in a BBC documentary, Mission to Sell, Mr Farugia moved to Brisbane in 2005 where he worked as Telstra's account director for South East Queensland.

In 2016 and after 30 years of experience in the corporate world, Mr Farugia decided it was time to give back and started up Head Space Training which trains businesses to identify performance in any given role.

Mr Farugia visited Springfield yesterday where he delivered his Emotional Intelligence and Leadership Style workshop which looked at emotional intelligence in business.

"The workshop was really about exploring the five stages of emotional intelligence and the importance of having those skills to utilise it,” Mr Farugia said.

"What I also did was share a small component on brain thinking and the four quadrants that we have and the importance of being able to understand how those quadrants work and what your thinking preferences are to be able to influence other people.

"My role is to help organisations going through change and change management and who need some guidance and assistance, so I try to provide an all encompassing service to small to medium enterprises and larger ones.”

For more information on Head Space Training visit the website.