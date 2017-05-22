'People shouldn't have to rely on welfare to raise kids'

We asked you whether disadvantaged families should have fewer kids, here's what you had to say.

THOSE who can't afford to have children should be discouraged from becoming parents, the majority of Ipswich readers say.

We asked you whether disadvantaged families should be encouraged to have fewer children after a Queensland academic said Australia needs to consider whether policies should be developed to do exactly that.

Writing in the latest Medical Journal of Australia, Bond University's dean of medicine, Peter Jones, who is also a practising paediatrician, said far too many Australian children were being placed in out-of-home care, with little evidence that it made them safer.

Andrea Bool: Most non-disadvantaged families I know plan the number of children they have based on what they can afford and how additional children will impact their ability to provide for the children they already have. Why should this not be encouraged in disadvantaged households? It's simply responsible parenting. Why is it that everyone else is making sacrifices for their families but it's considered wrong to encourage those who are already struggling to do the same?

Maryanne Hobby: Depends on their circumstances really. Some disadvantaged/low income earners put their children above everything else and care for them well, while others don't.

Lex Hanley: How about reducing the amount of politicians and their illegal benefits. Also, reducing or indeed cutting immigration. How about spending taxpayers' money on what it was actually meant for, education, employment, health, defence and justice.

Clayton York: Of course you should only have the number of children that you can afford to have. People shouldn't have to rely on welfare to raise their children. If you don't have adequate work or income, you should only have a family size that you can support.

Briony Garlick: Why don't advantaged people be prevented from having as many children as they want then? I know many families who have nothing but they make it work with love and affection and have beautiful children. I also know highly advantaged families who have spoilt brats with a massive sense of entitlement. I know who I'd prefer my children to relate to in society. Also you can be a multimillionaire one day, have a bunch of kids, disaster strikes and you're broke with that same bunch of kids. Maybe no one should ever have any.

Jacky Jones-Barnes: There should be a law that once children are removed from families the parents are unable to have more.

Duja Petrovic: I definitely think that if they are known to child safety or DOCS or have had their children taken off them they should be have to prove that they can look after their children before they are allowed to have any more. If that means they either lose any more children it have a percentage of their welfare put directly onto necessaries then so be it. They should only be allowed to a small amount in cash to stop them selling any store cards or gift cards they get, they have to prove their identities to be able to use them with some sort of photo ID.

I wouldn't have had an issue doing this when I was on benefits or when I was a single mum. My kids have always been with me and never went without what they needed. I don't think it's just people on Centrelink that have this issue of their kids removed. Working people do too. There are many on Centrelink that do the right thing and don't abuse the system. I have met people from all walks of life, who shouldn't have ever had kids. That one is not just an issue to do with where you sit on the poverty line. Whether you are financially well off or disadvantaged. The financially well off just seem to fly below the radar that's the only difference. This is going to be a tough on to fix.

Talarq Woodford: No. It's a free world we should be able to have as many children as we like. Make adoption easier and abortion harder. Be less kids in the qovernment system being abused by foster parents/ care givers.

Cristine Keidge: Abortion should be legal not harder.

Kay Ritson But the number of children is not always a choice. People can, spontaneously, have twins or higher multiple births, whether disadvantaged or not.

Linda Flor: Everyone all over the world needs to stop breeding so many kids, our Earth can not sustain a population that just keeps breeding so much.

Tanya Denning: The way the cost of living is going we will all be disadvantaged.

