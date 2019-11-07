Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BLAZE: An emergency situation was declared by police after a fire broke out in a vacant building on Brisbane St.
BLAZE: An emergency situation was declared by police after a fire broke out in a vacant building on Brisbane St. Rob Williams
Crime

People seen leaving scene of fire just before blaze erupted

Lachlan Mcivor
by
8th Nov 2019 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE confirmed people were seen leaving a vacant building in the Ipswich CBD before a fire broke out.

A crime scene has been established at the gutted Brisbane St premises, which hasn't been occupied in a decade.

Investigations are continuing but Ipswich Inspector Keith McDonald said the building is "known for squatters".

"A number of persons were seen to leave the building a short time prior to the fire taking hold," he said.

Police declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act at noon on Thursday and emergency services evacuated nearby businesses and residences while traffic was diverted from the vicinity.

The fire was extinguished in a little over an hour and no adjacent buildings were impacted.

Insp McDonald said the PSPA was put in place due to strong winds and a child safety service building next door to the fire.

Photos
View Gallery

"There was obviously the threat of fire spreading to other buildings," he said.

"Smoke was effecting people in other buildings as well. We're hopeful to establish the cause of the fire quickly.

"It was extremely hot (on Thursday) and very trying conditions for people, particularly for emergency services who were there and those doing traffic control of surrounding streets. We did bring the CBD to a standstill but the most important thing was people's safety."

More Stories

Show More
dry cleaner fire ipswich cbd keith mcdonald
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fishing Classic returning to Springfield Lakes

        premium_icon Fishing Classic returning to Springfield Lakes

        Environment Springfield anglers are set to turn out in force this month for a day of fun and helping the environment.

        • 8th Nov 2019 11:12 AM
        Strong minds combine to find cure for mental disease

        premium_icon Strong minds combine to find cure for mental disease

        Health It is a complex brain disorder that affects about one in 100.

        Hotter than hell as extreme heat bomb erupts

        premium_icon Hotter than hell as extreme heat bomb erupts

        Weather Heatwave delivers extreme conditions to QLD, fears fire catastrophe