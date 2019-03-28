Profiting from elders' misery slammed as 'despicable'

DEEBING DRAMA: Queensland Treasurer and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has accused the Greens of political grandstanding in a speech during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane.

DEEBING DRAMA: Queensland Treasurer and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has accused the Greens of political grandstanding in a speech during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane. DAN PELED

JACKIE Trad has accused Greens politicians of profiting on the misery of Indigenous elders fighting to protect land at Deebing Creek.

The Deputy Premier's fiery accusation came after a question without notice from Greens MP Michael Berkman.

Mr Berkman asked Ms Trad in parliament whether the state would move to acquire or properly protect Deebing Creek from development.

She said the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships had the responsibility to work with traditional people.

"We will work with them absolutely to ensure the places of significance... are protected from any disturbance, from any development," she said.

The Greens, including its two most senior federal leaders, have repeatedly called for the State Government to purchase the side off developers Frasers Property.

Those calls have previously been rejected.

"I will not be participating in a grandstanding campaign by the Greens political party on this issue," Ms Trad told parliament.

"That is absolutely outrageous.

"To profit and to grandstand on the misery of people is something that is absolutely despicable and I think the Greens party should hang their heads in shame."

Australian Greens Parliamentary Leader Richard Di Natale and Qld Senator Larissa Waters at the Deebing Creek Mission site on Tuesday. Rob Williams

Ms Trad made no mention of her colleague, Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller, who has taken a similar position to the Greens.

Frasers Property plans to build a 925-home estate at Deebing Creek.

The mission site, cemetery and creek bank will not have homes built on them.

Developers plan to turn the mission site into an open recreational field.

Ms Trad said the property was sold to Frasers privately.

"This was a site that has been privately owned and it was privately purchased by a developer," she told parliament.

"I absolutely acknowledge this was a site of a former mission.

"A number of human rights abuses occurred at that site."

Frasers Property has stalled development while a cultural heritage plan is agreed upon with traditional owners.