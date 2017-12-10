People power got gas going

WIND UP: The New Gasometer, as it was in 1910.

WIND UP: The New Gasometer, as it was in 1910.

IPSWICH GETS GAS

PEOPLE in Brisbane paid 12 shillings and sixpence per 1,000 ft of gas in 1876, but Ipswich up to that time didn't have gas, although there was talk of it being installed.

A committee meeting of a proposed Ipswich Gas Co needed a capital of 8,000 pounds to commence the introduction of gas to Ipswich; so in July 1876 it expected to obtain this amount by selling shares at one pound each; by August 1876, 2408 shares had been applied for.

It was at a general meeting of the established Ipswich Gas & Coke Co (Limestone) in March 1877 at the School of Arts (Town Hall) that members decided to purchase almost 2 acres of land at North Ipswich for the site of the Gasworks. Price for the land was 99 pounds, 15 shillings and tenpence.

It was reported in the Queensland Times of May 30, 1878 that "work was progressing well on the Ipswich Gas & Coke structure. So far an office, store house and tar-tank had been completed; almost completed were the gas-tank 46ft 6ins in diameter 16ft deep; the retort or gas-house and purifying house 45ft x 25ft were being built and the laying of mains had started in Terrce Street.

The article continued "At the present rate of progress it will not be long before Ipswich emerges from darkness by the introduction into our streets of brilliant gas light”.

On September 1878 various street lamps were lit for the first time and from a report in the Q.T. we learn "The light shown by each lamp is most brilliant and is satisfying so far in its immediate vicinity is concerned, but the lamps are so few and far between that some places are nearly as dark and dismal as they were previously''.

The Q.T. also reported "Even in those days accidents occurred, so it was not surprising that the recently installed iron gas lamp-post at the corner of Thorn and Brisbane Streets was snapped off near the ground after a coal-cart collided with it. No report was given as to whether either the driver or horse were hurt.

One of the public faces on view in Ipswich was "Illuminated for the first time on November 11, 1879”. This was the Ipswich Town Hall clock which had had gas installed by Mr. J. Drysdale.

"The clock shows like a bright star on dark nights” one reporter wrote.

Two ordinary gas brackets were placed in front of each dial and these were furnished with reflectors.

By ingenuous contrivance the gas didn't need to be turned on and lit each night. This machinery of the clock turned the gas on in the evening and in the morning turned the gas down to an almost imperceptible flame.

COONEANA

Cooneana which is said to mean "The place where Ringtail the opossum sits up” is an historic home at Blackstone and was named by Samuel Welsby during the 1860's.

Some of it was built of pit-sawn timber (Iron Bark , which according to reports you could hardly drive a nail into) which was cut from the property itself.

When the home was built it was in wild country and aboriginals camped nearby.

Welsby was a school teacher who established a school in "Mona Cottage'' on Denmark Hill. He travelled each day on his horse from Cooneana to Ipswich so as to give tuition to his pupils.

The variety of subjects he taught at the school were:- reading; writing; arithmetic; book keeping; mensuration; trigonometry; algebra; navigation; grammar; geography; use of the globe; stenography; Latin; French and music.

He must have been a very learned man.

Today the house and surroundings function as the Cooneana Heritage Centre at 1041 Redbank Plains Road and along with the Ipswich Historical Society Inc.

There are several other Ipswich groups which have "Homes'' at the site, making it a place to view, hear and find interesting items and news of the early days of our historic city and its people.

Cooneana Heritage Centre is open from 10am to 2pm each Thursday and Saturday. Other times of opening and bus tour bookings are by appointment.

Entry fee is only $5 adults and children are free.

Unfortunately the Centre will be closed over the holiday period.