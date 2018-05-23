People have 'no idea' what police face every day: Top cop

HEARTS OF DARLNESS: While the sun may shine at Byron Bay, its police are increasingly facing attacks as they do their job to protect the community in the popular tourist town.

"WHILE most of the community are at home in bed we are going to suicides, motor vehicle accident collisions, domestic violence incidents and seeing children in the worst possible conditions you can imagine."

As the community reels from the latest shocking attack on police in Byron Bay, a senior officer has spoken frankly about the impact of the job on his fellow officers.

Tweed Byron Police District acting superintendent Brendon Cullen condemned the incident last week when a man allegedly took hold of and bit the genital area of one of the officers, and eye gouged another.

"Both men are shaken up, one is off with an injury to his eye but he will be back," he said.

"They continue on and do a fantastic job."

Act. Supt Cullen said the vast majority of people were unaware of the underbelly of humanity his officers faced on a daily basis.

"Every day our police face incredible stress, we are going into hospitals, dealing with some horrible things and telling people their loves ones are deceased," he said.

"With all due respect, the community have no idea of what we face every shift of every day which is the very confronting side of humanity."

Act. Supt Cullen said he felt the community lived in a certain degree of "ignorant bliss."

"They don't realise what's happening in the house door when we get called there," he said.

Violent deaths, car crashes, drug overdoses, and domestic violence incidents also posed a threat to the mental health of police officers, Act. Supt Cullen added.

"Police do put themselves in harm's way to keep the community safe, but it's not just physical but also the psychological injuries they suffer," he said.

"These all have a very big psychological impact on police."

"The unique thing about our job is police work every day, in every shift, with this in the back of their minds."

"The majority of the community has no idea and police do not deserve to be attacked when they are out doing their job."

Act. Supt Cullen said while officers are trained to use weapons, there were always "the last resort."

"We are trained to protect ourselves and to use arms but only in extreme cases," he said.

"The best defence we have is to address the alcohol, antisocial crime and drug issues which continue to impact the community."

The Tweed-Byron Police District has had extra police patrols in Byron Bay over the last few months, including Operation Tasman North which included mounted officers and extra police.

Act Supt Cullen said officers who worked in the tourist town were doing their best to keep residents, visitors and the whole community safe.