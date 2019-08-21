'People don't know we are open': CBD bar's battle

STILL HERE: Banjo's Bar volunteer manager Craig Dora wants everyone to know the bar is still open amid all the construction.

IT REMAINS the meeting place of choice for Ipswich's former railway workers, garbos and Legacy members.

But with the changes that followed long overdue improvements to the city centre, Banjo's Bar has struggled to make its presence felt.

The club's volunteer manager Craig Dora has issued an urgent call to the people of Ipswich not to give up on Banjo's amid the chaos of reconstruction around the mall.

"It has been very quiet," Mr Dora said.

"I suspect it has a lot to do with the parking situation; the underground parking is there but people don't like using it at night due to safety concerns. The parking on the bottom side is gone, and people don't come sometimes because the path is blocked or diverted. You have to find a new way here every time you come."

Formerly known as the Worker's Club, Banjo's has been operating in its current form since 2004.

The Queensland Railway Institute venue, at 4 Bell St, is favoured by the former railway trimmers for their annual reunion, in addition to several other local worker groups.

In addition to the bar, the venue has old fashioned pub meals and is a popular spot to watch the Friday night footy.

Mr Dora said man of his regulars had told him they believed Banjo's was closed.

"A lot of people don't realise we are still open; I had four people come in and tell me that just on Tuesday," he said.

"Friday is usually our best day but it has really dropped off lately."

Mr Dora said he was keen to see the reconstruction of Nicholas St and Union Place as part of the mall project.

The mall and Union Place will be reopened to low-speed traffic as part of the plan.

"It seems to be well advanced but things have been a bit slow lately," he said.