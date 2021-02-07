‘People die’: Taking on Australia’s biggest off-road race

Lincoln Via competing in the 2019 Finke Desert Race. After the event was cancelled last year, he is set to enter for the ninth time in June.

Lincoln Via competing in the 2019 Finke Desert Race. After the event was cancelled last year, he is set to enter for the ninth time in June.

CONQUERING Australia’s biggest off-road race comes with an immense sense of relief more than anything else according to Fernvale glazier Lincoln Via.

He knows the feeling well as he gets set to take on the Finke Desert Race for the ninth time later this year.

The iconic two-day race, which sees bikes, cars, buggies and quads race from Alice Springs to the small Aputula community and back, spans 460km.

Fernvale glazier Lincoln Via is preparing for the 2021 Finke Desert Race.

Mr Via, who is originally from Alice Springs, finished 93rd out of 612 competitors in 2019 after a nine-year hiatus.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“Growing up there just watching it as a five-year-old trackside I just wanted to do it and be one of the boys for a long time,” he said.

His first Finke was in 2004 at the age of 16, where he was the youngest competitor in the entire race.

After a prologue day to determine your standing, it is about four-and-a-half hours to Aputula, which was known as Finke until the 1980s, on day one before heading back to the finish line in Alice Springs on day two.

Mr Via has set his sights on a top 50 finish this year to eclipse his best ever final standing of 74th.

He will race against up to 650 other riders on his KTM 500 EXC motorbike in class two in June.

LOCAL NEWS: New Ipswich stadium still priority as NRL bid supercharged

“You can’t really go from Willowbank motocross track to the Finke Desert Race, you’ve got to do a whole heap of stuff to your bike to modify it for those top speeds and the conditions and the heat,” he said.

“There’s not a lot of terrain in and around Brisbane which can really match that terrain out there.

“It’s a lot of cardio, a lot of walking and running and a lot of bike time.

“Just being on the bike and (getting) seat time as we call it.

“It’s a big preparation. The guys that are living in Alice Springs they can train in those conditions so it’s hard for us to just rock up there and do it.”

With riders racing at speeds up to 160 km/h over rough terrain, Finke comes with obvious risks.

Competitors have died on the track and the regular injuries and breakdowns are just part and parcel of the 45-year-old event.

Lincoln Via competing in the 2019 Finke Desert Race.

Mr Via broke a collar bone one year and got straight back on his bike to keep riding at more than 100 km/h.

Once he got to Aputula he was told he wouldn’t be able to continue.

Ensuring every little detail is taken care in the lead up is the key to success.

“If you crash at that speed you’re going to break something,” he said.

“There’s just so much adrenaline pumping.

“Some guys out there have broken backs and necks and femurs. People have died.

“If you play with fire you’re going to get burnt.

“Some people spend $10,000 or $20,000 and come from Brisbane and crash 5km out (from the start line).

“It happens a lot. That’s where the preparation is key. It could be a 20c cable tie coming off and that’s your weekend over. Anything can happen and anything will happen.

“(Finishing the race) is a huge relief. There’s about 12,000 people trackside. When you get 60km away and the crowd starts gathering and people are cheering you on you back off a little bit.

“You start to see the landmarks and you know you’re coming home.”

Mr Via, 32, has ridden bikes since he was little and he is looking forward to heading back to Alice Springs for the town’s “biggest weekend of the year”.

READ MORE: Manufacturer’s new Ipswich base to create 70 new jobs

His mum still lives there and friends back home help him prepare once he arrives.

He will drive with partner Lana Vasiliou and their two kids via the dirt Plenty Highway over two or three days just to get to the event.

They estimate it will cost about $15,000 all up to take part when taking into account travel, registration, accommodation and bike maintenance.

They will be doing fundraising barbecues at local markets over the coming months and friends and family are chipping in to help out.

They have already received much-welcome support from Mr Via’s employer Gav’s Glass, as well as Kickstart Motorcycle Repairs and Try Before You Buy Camping Solutions.

The couple are hoping to get the backing of local businesses to offer sponsorships in exchange for advertising during the race.

“It’s a bucket list race,” Mr Via said.

“If you ride dirt bikes or trail bikes you’ve heard of the Finke Desert Race.

“It’s bigger than Christmas out there.”

If you can help out, contact Lana on 0434 351 580 or lana@profectuslending.com.au

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.