People calling for more container refund points

AS IPSWICH embraces Queensland's new container refund scheme, Charis Mullen is calling for more container refund points in Springfield.

The member for Jordan wrote to Ken Noye the CEO of Container Exchange Ltd this week asking for more recycling sites in the Greater Springfield and Greater Flagstone areas.

"I have been contacted by a number of my constituents who are keen to embrace the new Containers Refund Scheme but are frustrated with the limited options available and the distances required to travel to return eligible containers,” Ms Mullen wrote.

In her letter Ms Mullen said Springfield was a fast growing electorate with an estimated population of 36,000 people expected to grow to 115,000 by 2036.

She wants to make sure future planning for container refund points (CRP) include her electorate.

"With COEX's ambitious target to raise beverage container recycling recovery rates in Queensland to 85% by 2022, areas of high population growth should be targeted in any planning that COEX is doing to support the establishment of future CRP sites.”

Currently there is only one location in Springfield where you can drop bottles, the Night Owl at Springfield Lakes.

There are two locations in West Ipswich where you can drop off bottles, one in Yamanto, Raceview, Bundamba, Redbank and Redbank Plains and one in Springfield Lakes.

You can also drop containers off at Vinnies and the Salvos stores.

Ms Mullen said a lack of industrial land in Greater Springfield may make it more difficult to have a major Refund Container Point, but she was keen to work with any companies who would be interested in setting something up, as well as any other retailers who could run a drop off option like Night Owl.

One West Ipswich container refund point accepted 1.8 million containers in its first month of operation.

Container Exchange Ltd has been contacted for comment.