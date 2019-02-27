Menu
A fat rat got stuck in a sewer in Germany and it took nine fire fighters to rescue her. Picture: Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar
Pets & Animals

People are losing it over this fat rat

by Ebony Bowden
27th Feb 2019 8:32 AM

A ROTUND rodent with a whole lot of "winter flab" had to be rescued by an entire team of firefighters after she became stuck in a sewer grate.

The chubby little lady was found stuck in the manhole on Sunday in the German town of Bensheim, sparking a large-scale rescue operation, The New York Post reports.

Despite their best efforts, animal rescue operation Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar were unable to dislodge the fat rat and called in volunteer firefighters for reinforcement.

A fat rat got stuck in a sewer in Germany and it took nine fire fighters to rescue her. Picture: Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar
"She had a lot of winter flab and was stuck fast at her hip - there was no going forward or back," animal rescuer Michael Sehr told local media, BBC News reported.

Dramatic footage from the rescue shows no less than seven German firefighters lifting the manhole before lassoing the pest and setting her free into Bensheim's sewerage underbelly.

After freeing the tubby rodent, the internet is alight with many wondering why anyone would go to so much trouble to save a rat.

But Sehr insisted animals of all pedigree - even disease-infested New York straphangers - deserve to be held with esteem.

"Even animals that are hated by many deserve respect," he said.

The chubby rat has now gone viral as people can “relate” to her plight easily. Picture: Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar
Mostly though, people thought the rat was "all of us" and related to the situation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

What do you make of the German emergency services efforts? Do you think they went too far to save a rat? Or did they do the right thing? Let us know below.

 

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

No effort was spared to save the plump rodent. Picture: Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar
