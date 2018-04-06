Pensioner's fight to reinstate thousands of books to library

Sheila Ireland said a number of people had contacted her to voice opposition to the council's new-look library.

A WOMAN behind a petition to reinstate thousands of books to the Redbank Plains Library says the new-look space has failed the community.

Goodna resident Dawn Hauser is appalled at Ipswich City Council's shift to a new marketplace-themed display at the library, with fewer books on display in exchange for more internet hubs and meeting spaces.

She said the change had resulted in thousands of books being removed from shelves, making it not worth visiting.

"There's a lot of older residents around who use that library," Ms Hauser said.

"A lot of them have walking frames and they can't go to Redbank Plaza Library."

An angry Ms Hauser started the petition after hearing similar complaints about the library.

"I'm so sick of them taking everything from our area," she said.

Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland was prepared to present the petition to her colleagues.

"I think it's everyone's right to tell council how they feel," Ms Ireland said.

Cr Ireland said a number of people had contacted her to voice opposition to the council's new-look library.

"I would like to see the shelves full of books," she said.

"The people that go there are very upset and they're all claiming they didn't receive anything notifying them of the change."

"People ringing me up are saying they never got our correspondence."

The council claimed to have sent 1400 private letters or emails to frequent visitors to the library, but Cr Ireland said she would follow-up to see where that information went.

She remained concerned about the reduction in books but said a review of the revamped library would be held.

"The Mayor has promised to give it a six-month trial and then look at what can be done," she said.