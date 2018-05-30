Pensioner's battle for books beaten by majority of council

DEFEATED: Dawn Hauser started a petition to return books to the Redbank Plains Library.

DEFEATED: Dawn Hauser started a petition to return books to the Redbank Plains Library. Hayden Johnson

REDBANK Plains Library will maintain its stock of only 2500 books after the majority of Ipswich councillors voted against a proposal to refill more shelves.

Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland asked for her colleagues' support to allocate $150,000 and return 10,000 books to the library.

"Within our budget, I think it's a very worthwhile amount," she said.

Cr Ireland said the reduction in books had annoyed her constituents.

"To take something they've already had for 30 years away is very devastating for my residents," she said.

Councillors David Morrison, Kylie Stoneman, Wayne Wendt and David Martin voted against the motion.

Kerry Silver abstained.

Dawn Hauser's petition to reinstate books to her local Redbank Plains Library had more than 800 signatures.

She attended the meeting and was devastated with the council's decision not to reinstate the books.

"I don't know what else you can do," she said.

"I'm upset because I thought they put a good argument up.

"I think Kerry Silver had already made up her mind because she wanted to keep the one open at plaza.

"That's not handy for us and the older people and the children." Cr Silver said she was "advocating for the whole community".

"I just think we need more libraries but it's financially making those happen and having the right strategy that delivers those things," she said.

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said the council had discussed the future of libraries last week.

"It was agreed then we couldn't agree on a way forward," he said.

"For some time, we have had a library strategy we've been unable to get total agreement on." He said reinstating books at Redbank Plains without agreeing on a whole-of-city strategy was "putting the cart before the horse".