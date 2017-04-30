Pensioner: 'You are kidding, right?!'

YOU GET A CAR: Bev Manietta, pictured with Robyn Bannister-Tyrrell from Riverlink and Mark Quinn from Ipswich Kia, is the lucky winner of the brand new Kia Rio.

IPSWICH grandmother Bev Manietta isn't used to having fancy things, so imagine her shock when she was told she was the lucky winner of a shiny new Kia Rio.

The Leichhardt pensioner received an unexpected phone call last Friday to inform her she'd won the Riverlink Shopping Centre 10th birthday competition, where shoppers went into the draw for a new car and other great prizes.

"The first thing I said when they called me was, 'you are kidding, right?'," Mrs Manietta said.

"The lady on the other end (Riverlink's Robyn Bannister-Tyrrell) told me I'd better open some champagne."

The new red Kia Rio was presented to Mrs Manietta at Ipswich Kia on Friday - complete with giant red ribbon on the bonnet.

The Kia will make the perfect replacement for Mrs Manietta's current vehicle, a Honda CRV that her children chipped in to buy for her.

The happy winner was still having trouble believing her luck.

"I don't know how I feel - I don't really ever win anything, so it's a shock," she said.

"I've never owned a new car. I'm on a pension so we can't afford new things."

Ipswich Kia spokesman Mark Quinn said it was great to join forces with Riverlink for the give-away and also rewarding to see a local resident win the major prize.