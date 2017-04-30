26°
News

Pensioner: 'You are kidding, right?!'

30th Apr 2017 9:41 AM
YOU GET A CAR: Bev Manietta, pictured with Robyn Bannister-Tyrrell from Riverlink and Mark Quinn from Ipswich Kia, is the lucky winner of the brand new Kia Rio.
YOU GET A CAR: Bev Manietta, pictured with Robyn Bannister-Tyrrell from Riverlink and Mark Quinn from Ipswich Kia, is the lucky winner of the brand new Kia Rio. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IPSWICH grandmother Bev Manietta isn't used to having fancy things, so imagine her shock when she was told she was the lucky winner of a shiny new Kia Rio.

The Leichhardt pensioner received an unexpected phone call last Friday to inform her she'd won the Riverlink Shopping Centre 10th birthday competition, where shoppers went into the draw for a new car and other great prizes.

"The first thing I said when they called me was, 'you are kidding, right?'," Mrs Manietta said.

"The lady on the other end (Riverlink's Robyn Bannister-Tyrrell) told me I'd better open some champagne."

The new red Kia Rio was presented to Mrs Manietta at Ipswich Kia on Friday - complete with giant red ribbon on the bonnet.

The Kia will make the perfect replacement for Mrs Manietta's current vehicle, a Honda CRV that her children chipped in to buy for her.

The happy winner was still having trouble believing her luck.

"I don't know how I feel - I don't really ever win anything, so it's a shock," she said.

"I've never owned a new car. I'm on a pension so we can't afford new things."

Ipswich Kia spokesman Mark Quinn said it was great to join forces with Riverlink for the give-away and also rewarding to see a local resident win the major prize.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  business ipswich riverlink winner

FATAL CRASH: Motorbike rider dies after serious accident

FATAL CRASH: Motorbike rider dies after serious accident

Queensland Police report a man, believed to be 48 years old, died on scene when a motorbike and a car collided.

  • News

  • 30th Apr 2017 12:44 PM

Why these Ipswich teams are recharged for state league

Force co-captain Bree Farley (middle) keeps her teammates focused during Ipswich's comprehensive victory over Toowoomba on Saturday night.

Force basketballers have positive impact

The $3 trillion consequence of a war with North Korea

North Korea launches four ballistic missiles by the Korean People's Army (KPA) during a military drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

There's an unmanageable consequence to a war with North Korea

Times Past: Country schools of the early 1900s

Purga State School.

A TIME when Ipswich families saw a need for children to be educated

Local Partners

PICTURES: Exhibition shows innocence caught up in war

ABC cameraman and former QT snapper's images displayed in Ipswich

History has a new home at Harrisville

Mick Kenney and Mary McInnes of Harrisville Historical Society.

Relics saved by new funding

Where to see works by Ipswich's best artists

ECLECTIC MIX: Ipswich Art Awards committee member Kate Roberts with one of the pieces entered into the 2016 awards.

Senior Matters: Expand your mind and grab a bargain

Free digital workshop to boost Ipswich business

Mentors will be on hand after the session finishes for one-on-one discussion for anyone wanting to obtain additional information

COUNCIL and Queensland Government fund technology-focused workshop

LIST: Five theatre productions on during Ipswich Festival

Here's five productions on during the Ipswich Festival

Sam Thaiday stars in Broncos’ carpool karaoke

SAM Thaiday has stunned with his karaoke rendition of Celine Dion.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rule's mother and daughter contestants Valerie and Courtney.

MY KITCHEN Rules grand finalists face off and Love Child returns.

Ipswich serves up two home cooks for MasterChef auditions

CHASING A DREAM: Ipswich father Ben Ungermann, 32, has auditioned for the ninth season of MasterChef.

Dad of three makes it in front of MasterChef judges

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 each

$295,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

SELLING BELOW REPLACEMENT COST!

8 Kingfisher Court, Regency Downs 4341

House 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

CONTRACT CRASHED!!! Previously tenanted at $305 p/w. This neat and tidy character home sits proudly on a generous 9,913sqm parcel of land in the tightly held...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

Great Lowset Brick Investment

7 Bickle Place, North Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $315,000

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

OWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ON

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!