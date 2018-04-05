QR's slow going repairs force woman to carry walker up stairs

END OF THE LINE: Michelle Murray has complained about access issues at Goodna train station.

AN ELDERLY woman suffering severe spinal pain has been left to drag her walker up stairs in Goodna with a Queensland Rail elevator broken since December.

The dud lift has left Ipswich pensioner Michelle Murray with no other choice but to pull herself up several flights of stairs.

"I have a walker and I have a lot of trouble with my back and legs," she said.

"I've got serious back problems - my spine is absolutely no good.

"I struggle every week trying to get up and down those horrible steps."

The elevator provides the only access over the tracks into Goodna for people with low mobility.

The 71-year-old Ipswich woman said it was a painful and exhaustive trip that often took more than 20 minutes.

"I say it's about 150 steps when you've got to carry a walker - it feels like that many," she said.

The broken elevator has forced Ms Murray to reduce the amount of shopping because of the struggle of lugging it up the station stairs.

She slammed the time it took for Queensland Rail to fix its infrastructure.

"I can't see why it would take that long to get a part for that thing," she said of the broken lift.

She said the lift regularly broke down and people with limited mobility were left to struggle up the daunting steps.

"It's not good enough the way Goodna residents are being treated," she said.

Council Of The Ageing Queensland chief executive officer Mark Tucker-Evans said it was unacceptable for the elevator to be out of order for so long.

"We would suggest when a lift is out of action it really needs to be marked as urgent," he said.

"With an ageing population who often rely on public transport, if they can't access the station they can't get about."

Mr Tucker-Evans said access to rail services was a problem for elderly travellers and he encouraged them to contact COTA with transport issues.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the lift was severely vandalised and repairs were due to finish this month.

"We needed to source specialised parts from overseas, which resulted in the works taking longer than expected," she said.

"We understand the impact these delays are having and apologise for the inconvenience."

Queenslanders with Disability Network's public transport representative John McPherson said the Goodna lift "had a history of breaking down".

"What I would expect of QR is they hone in and find out why the thing keeps breaking down," he said.