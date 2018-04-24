Pensioner claims first victory in fight for library services

SUPPORT: Dawn Hauser gathered a petition with about 700 signatures to return books to the Redbank Plains Library.

AN IPSWICH pensioner's efforts walking the streets to gather hundreds of signatures might have paid off, with the Ipswich City Council set to review the number of books at the Redbank Plains Library.

Only two months after the council agreed to remove 25,000 books from the library shelves, it will again discuss the matter at the next meeting in May.

Part of a petition with 700 signatures was lodged through Councillor Sheila Ireland on Monday and prompted her to call for a report on the library.

Hundreds of signatures were gathered by Dawn Hauser and her three young neighbours Hayley Clements, 12, Eve Cronin, 11, and Claire Brose, 12.

Mrs Hauser hoped the council would reverse its decision and reinstate library books and programs.

"I just hope they do it because that's exactly what we want,” she said.

"We want the area for the children, we want the children's programs back and we want exactly what we had.”

Mrs Hauser's petition was the catalyst behind Cr Ireland's call for change, with the grandmother walking the streets to gather support.

"It wasn't just me it was the girls as well while they were on school holidays,” she said.

"We went to the retirement villages and the shopping centre.

"I couldn't believe the response - people were shocked to hear what was happening at the library.”