Pensioner charged $233 for purchase she never made

NEARLY a week after visiting a popular grocery store chain, a Riverview woman realised she had been charged more than $200 for a purchase she never made.

Disability pensioner Anna S, 66, discovered the transaction on Thursday when her son Kruz noticed a variance on her bank balance.

A $233 EFTPOS transaction had been charged from Anna’s account to Aldi Booval on Friday.

“It says Saturday, January 30 on the app but on internet banking it shows the effective date as Friday,” Kruz said.

Despite visiting the store recently, Anna had not bought anything.

“She did enter the store with someone else (on the Friday) but did not purchase anything,” Kruz said.

“She hasn’t (bought anything) at Aldi in at least six months and has never spent $233 (there).”

As far as Anna and Kruz can tell, no other unusual transactions have appeared on Anna’s banking records.

The pair say they are stumped as to how the transaction may have taken place and have reported the incident to Aldi and ANZ.

“It has been reported to the bank and they said they would contact the police,” Cruz said.

Cruz took to a Facebook community page to warn others of what had taken place.

“We are really stumped,” he said.

“But from (what) others commented on the (Facebook page), I believe it’s possible her card has been ‘skimmed’. There isn’t really any other explanation.”

Kruz said the discovery had upset the process of renovations that were being undertaken at Anna’s house to help her mobility.

“She’s only on the disability pension and has a lot of trouble walking and even sitting most days so this has also caused some upset to the renovations to help her have a better quality of life,” Kruz said.

