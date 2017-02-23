31°
Opinion

PENALTY RATES: What Ipswich thinks

Greg Osborn
| 23rd Feb 2017 4:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IPSWICH readers and business owners have given their verdict on the decision by the Fair Work Commission (FWC) to cut Sunday penalty rates.

The FWC announced its long-awaited decision this morning and thousands of retail, fast food and hospitality workers will now have their pay packets slashed.

Retail and business groups had been leading the case to reduce Sunday penalty rates from double time to time-and-a-half, in line with Saturday penalty rates.

Small business owner Steve Chapman said he supported the decision. The owner of Nourish Cafe told QT: "I'm happy it's been implemented. The rates need to be the same the whole way through. The weekends are the busiest period and that's when staff costs are high. But the price of meals and coffee, etc doesn't change. That's why a lot of small business have gone backwards."

 

Fourthchild owner Ross Williams also came out in favour of the move. "Australia is a tourism and hospitality nation. We need to be open on weekends and public holidays to service that market. A higher flat rate across the whole of the week is better for everyone."

Deann Devin of Deann's Coffee House also welcomed the decision: "It is so hard for small business to make money. The Sunday penalty rate was another piece of red tape that made things harder. The weekend rate should be the same. It doesn't make sense to penalise diners on a Sunday."

 

Member for Ipswich and Assistant Minister of State Assisting the Premier Jennifer Howard also entered the fray, adding: "I'm very disappointed in this decision. People I talk to in Ipswich rely on penalty rates to make ends meet. These are people who make sacrifices by working weekends and on special occasions to give their families a better life - we should be rewarding them not making life harder.

"Malcolm Turnbull needs to intervene in this decision by the Commonwealth Fair Work Commission."

Member for Ipswich and Assistant Minister of State Assisting the Premier Jennifer Howard.
Member for Ipswich and Assistant Minister of State Assisting the Premier Jennifer Howard. Rob Williams

 

That sentiment was also shared on social media with many venting their frustration.

Shelly Rau wrote: "As if earning a decent living wasn't hard enough already. When I was working retail I would fight over weekend shifts because without it my hours and pay would be too pathetic to cover rent. Meanwhile we have politicians who think that the housing crisis can be solved by "getting a decent paying job"... because apparently it's that easy when you're slashing the pay of our nation's lowest earners. Our politicians hardly work and still get paid an unreasonable amount of money for it... out of our pockets!"

Tracey Palmer also felt the decision was a bad news: "Well I guess a number of businesses will not be operating on weekends. So the little guy loses out once again, but in respective so will businesses. No winners here."

Anya Richter wondered: "Does this mean that business will remove or decrease their surcharges for weekends? I mean if this whole thing is about businesses not being able to afford to pay penalties, then they shouldnt be charging customers for it."

And Annette Rawlings had a suggestion to counter the FWC's decision: "Maybe If those effected refused to work without penalties something would happen, no shopping or eating out on Saturday, Sunday or public holidays. Would be interesting to see pollies eating, drinking and being merry with noone to serve them on their days off."

A view echoed by Dawson Woods: "I'd support every single employee walking out of work on a Sunday."

Former Coronation Hotel owner Brigid McClean wrote: "I just want to say, spare a thought for the small business owners, who have to pay these high rates and are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Sometimes when you open on a Sunday after paying wages you don't even make enough money to cover the other bills. Then you chose to close, then you get a million comments from people who don't support your business about closing on a Sunday. I know you are all thinking of the workers and the big businesses but small business contribute to a massive market around, and if it wasn't for small businesses not everyone would have jobs. Just saying think about the other side before you go hating on this."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fair work commission ipswich penalty rates

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out the city's live music scene here.

Fatal crash 'the worst crime against any human being'

Car Crash on Tyalgum Rd. Man Died. Police on site. Photo: John Gass / Daily News

'His body was like a rag doll as it hit against the car'

PENALTY RATES: What Ipswich thinks

Fourthchild Cafe owner Ross Williams.

Readers, business owners speak out on cut to penalty rates

QFES warn residents to close windows, drive with care

Bush fire at Murdering Creek Road, Peregian. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

The fire is producing large volumes of smoke

Local Partners

VIDEO: Instructor has a harsh lesson for honking drivers

Why honking at learner drivers isn't helping anybody

Pisasale on Monday: Ipswich woman turns 100

Mayor Paul Pisasale.

A big week of anniversaries and birthdays

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2016 / Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Check out the city's live music scene here

Beautiful Ipswich kicks off Saturday

Mayor Paul Pisasale

Residents are invited to celebrate the suburbs on Saturday

Nashville singer Craig Campbell to star at CMC Rocks

READY TO PLAY: US country musician Craig Campbell said he couldn't wait to head Down Under again for CMC Rocks.

US singer set to play live to Aussie crowds

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out the city's live music scene here.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

What's on the big screen this week

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

This week's new releases offer plenty of variety for movie buffs.

Nashville singer Craig Campbell to star at CMC Rocks

READY TO PLAY: US country musician Craig Campbell said he couldn't wait to head Down Under again for CMC Rocks.

US singer set to play live to Aussie crowds

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

Justin Hodges is gearing up for his new gig on Fox League.

Footy star hopes to provide a voice for players on new NRL channel

Selling Houses renovate for Salvos in 100th episode

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia. Supplied by Foxtel.

Selling Houses launch 10th season in volatile property market

Land Sweet Land in the Scenic Rim

282 Schneiders Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 2 10 $2,100,000...

What a combination to have.....Scenic views to Brisbane City, Bremer River Valley, Fassiifern Valley and the Great Dividing Range with 4 titles and located only 30...

THE ENTERTAINER IS COMPLETE!

27 Wigmore Street, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 3 $429,000...

Well this beauty has got the lot! Wonderfully modernized and positioned on a nice big 1012m2 block with rear yard access to the sheds & amazing outdoor...

Magnificent Feature Packed Family Home

22 Hastings Street, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 1 2 $389,000...

Have you been searching for that home that has the lot, only to be let down by a small rooms or not enough yard for the kids to play? Well look no further, we have...

A Modern Rural Retreat

1044 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 3 2 4 $489,000

Indulge in the epitome of a rural retreat without sacrificing comfort or style; this two-level stylish home has a lot to offer! Essentially this is a...

BUY ME FOR $177,000 AND RENT ME FOR $275 PER WEEK – 8% PLUS RETURN!

17/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $177,000

This is not a misprint! Here is your chance to secure an 8% plus return in one quick and easy transaction. Opportunities like this don’t come along everyday so...

HIGH DEMAND INNER CITY LOCATION

9 French Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

CONTRACT CRASHED - Thought you missed out? Not yet! Phone the agents now before you really do miss out. CLASSIC ORIGINAL FEATURES & QUIET RESPECTED STREET...

ALERT! INVESTMENT SPECIAL

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $223,500

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

TIME TO LEAVE THE NEST

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

This immaculately presented home is located in a fantastic neighbourhood, within minutes of shops, schools, public transport and highway access. - Great street...

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

Grand re-launch for new Nolan's Corner

GRAND PARTY: Wayne Kemp and Angela Love from Poison Arrow, Eliza Woodruffe from Limestone Emporium, Tess Claris from Voice Hair and Beauty and Kim Schubel from Schudio will all be at the grand launch party.

A feat worth celebrating

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

The suburb where house, land prices are spiking

ON THE RISE: 13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee will go to auction on March 31. Karalee house prices went up 9.9% in the past year.

"It has good hospitals, universities and schools."

$1b Springfield development deadline brought forward

Aveo's Springfield development is running ahead of schedule.

The majority of interest has come from local buyers

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!