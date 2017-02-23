PENALTY RATES: What Ipswich thinks

IPSWICH readers and business owners have given their verdict on the decision by the Fair Work Commission (FWC) to cut Sunday penalty rates.

The FWC announced its long-awaited decision this morning and thousands of retail, fast food and hospitality workers will now have their pay packets slashed.

Retail and business groups had been leading the case to reduce Sunday penalty rates from double time to time-and-a-half, in line with Saturday penalty rates.

Small business owner Steve Chapman said he supported the decision. The owner of Nourish Cafe told QT: "I'm happy it's been implemented. The rates need to be the same the whole way through. The weekends are the busiest period and that's when staff costs are high. But the price of meals and coffee, etc doesn't change. That's why a lot of small business have gone backwards."

Penalty Rates: Ross Williams from Fourthchild Cafe talks about Sunday penalty rates and what they mean to his business.

Fourthchild owner Ross Williams also came out in favour of the move. "Australia is a tourism and hospitality nation. We need to be open on weekends and public holidays to service that market. A higher flat rate across the whole of the week is better for everyone."

Deann Devin of Deann's Coffee House also welcomed the decision: "It is so hard for small business to make money. The Sunday penalty rate was another piece of red tape that made things harder. The weekend rate should be the same. It doesn't make sense to penalise diners on a Sunday."

Penalty Rates: Deann Devin from Deann's Coffee House talks about Sunday penalty rates and how they affect her business.

Member for Ipswich and Assistant Minister of State Assisting the Premier Jennifer Howard also entered the fray, adding: "I'm very disappointed in this decision. People I talk to in Ipswich rely on penalty rates to make ends meet. These are people who make sacrifices by working weekends and on special occasions to give their families a better life - we should be rewarding them not making life harder.

"Malcolm Turnbull needs to intervene in this decision by the Commonwealth Fair Work Commission."

Member for Ipswich and Assistant Minister of State Assisting the Premier Jennifer Howard. Rob Williams

That sentiment was also shared on social media with many venting their frustration.

Shelly Rau wrote: "As if earning a decent living wasn't hard enough already. When I was working retail I would fight over weekend shifts because without it my hours and pay would be too pathetic to cover rent. Meanwhile we have politicians who think that the housing crisis can be solved by "getting a decent paying job"... because apparently it's that easy when you're slashing the pay of our nation's lowest earners. Our politicians hardly work and still get paid an unreasonable amount of money for it... out of our pockets!"

Tracey Palmer also felt the decision was a bad news: "Well I guess a number of businesses will not be operating on weekends. So the little guy loses out once again, but in respective so will businesses. No winners here."

Anya Richter wondered: "Does this mean that business will remove or decrease their surcharges for weekends? I mean if this whole thing is about businesses not being able to afford to pay penalties, then they shouldnt be charging customers for it."

And Annette Rawlings had a suggestion to counter the FWC's decision: "Maybe If those effected refused to work without penalties something would happen, no shopping or eating out on Saturday, Sunday or public holidays. Would be interesting to see pollies eating, drinking and being merry with noone to serve them on their days off."

A view echoed by Dawson Woods: "I'd support every single employee walking out of work on a Sunday."

Former Coronation Hotel owner Brigid McClean wrote: "I just want to say, spare a thought for the small business owners, who have to pay these high rates and are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Sometimes when you open on a Sunday after paying wages you don't even make enough money to cover the other bills. Then you chose to close, then you get a million comments from people who don't support your business about closing on a Sunday. I know you are all thinking of the workers and the big businesses but small business contribute to a massive market around, and if it wasn't for small businesses not everyone would have jobs. Just saying think about the other side before you go hating on this."