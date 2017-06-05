Penalty rate cuts to hit families hard

IF PEOPLE thought they were doing it tough now, then July 1 is set to hit some weekend workers even harder.

As part of the Fair Work Commission's changes to the Sunday penalty rates for hospitality, retail and some pharmacy workers, employees face up to a 25 per cent pay cut once changes come into effect.

Inala resident David Pullen said he was worried about the changes and believed penalty rate cuts would affect his entire family, who were all studying and relied on part-time work to get by.

"I'm mainly concerned about the penalty rate cuts and how they will effect my 19 year-old son, but I also I drive an income from multiple sources from teaching to playing music and performing in clubs, tutoring and that sort of thing," Mr Pullen said.

"We need the penalty rates that apply to those incomes because we're all students, so the changes mean that there won't be any savings which help pay for travel to lectures, food on the go and household expenses.

"Internet and electricity are our biggest expenses at the moment and they're the things you need to be able to participate at university."

Retail is the third biggest industry in the Oxley electorate, employing 6,976 workers, with the food and hospitality sector is a major employer with 3,612 workers in the industry.

Argument for the changes are that they will allow employers to hire more staff and more hospitality venues to operate on Sundays, but Mr Pullen said he believed that argument was redundant and would only benefit employers.

Inala resident David Pullen said the new penalty rate cuts due to take effect on July 1 will have an impact on his entire family. Myjanne Jensen

"My son works in retail which means he will receive a lower take home pay, so he'll actually be doing the same amount of work, yet his actual pay will be less," Mr Pullen said.

"They're saying they'll put on more staff and there'll be more employment, but there will just be more profit for employers.

"You only need a certain amount of people to flip burgers and having less penalty rates won't mean we're going to have more people in our band, it just doesn't work like that."

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick, along with Shadow Assistant Minister for Workplace Relations Lisa Chesters held a Protect Penalty Rates Forum in Goodna today and said cuts to penalty rates would be a huge blow to local workers.

"We have research from the McKell Institute that says when you cut the pay of low-paid workers, that cuts money that would be otherwise spent on the local economy, so we're really concerned," Ms Chesters said.

"What we know is that people who work in retail or hospitality and pharmacy will have their Sunday penalty rate cut, so that's $77 a week you will lose from your pay packet if you work that regular Sunday shift.

"Families are saying to us it could be what they use to pay for their kid's basketball or to pay their internet bill, so it's that Sunday penalty helping make ends meet."