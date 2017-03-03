MP: Sunday penalty rate cut will hit women hardest

THE Fair Work Commission's decision to cut weekend penalty rates will see women suffer most.

The decisions slashes Sunday and public holiday rates for around 9,403 Ipswich and Somerset Region workers in hospitality, hotels, retail, fast food and pharmacies - mostly women.

"How was your weekend?" is often the first thing we ask people on a Monday, because enjoying the weekend is part of our way of life.

Those who give up their weekends to work in shops, hotels and local fast food shops, especially their Sundays, often make sacrifices to do so.

That is why they are paid that little bit extra to make up for their service while the rest of us relax with family and friends, attend church, or participate in our community.

The cuts to penalty rates are unlikely to stop here.

What starts with hospitality and retail will flow into the rest of the workforce - health and social care, manufacturing, administration and construction will all be next.

I was stopped by a nurse at one of my regular mobile offices on the weekend who said, "We're next. We're next on penalty rates."

Everyone's wages are at risk.

Wherever I go throughout Ipswich and the Somerset Region, people tell me how hard it is to make ends meet.

That's because the cost of living is increasing while wages were down 0.5% in the three months to December 2016.

The penalty rate cuts come on top of Malcolm Turnbull's cuts to family payments, childcare, and pensions.

Wages are falling, underemployment is at record highs. And the gap between rich and poor is the worst it's been in 75 years too.

Meanwhile, company profits have soared - up 26% in 2016 alone - and Malcolm Turnbull wants to give big business a $50 billion tax handout to fatten their profits even more.

The Liberals think workers on low wages should take a pay cut so they can give big business a tax cut. How is that fair?

Their priorities are all wrong.

On average women earn around 17% less than men for doing work of equal value - this is known as the gender pay gap.

The gender pay gap will grow as a result of this penalty rates decision and the Liberals' cuts, meaning women will be even further behind men.

Labor has acted by immediately introducing legislation to the Parliament to reverse this penalty rate decision and ensure that cuts to weekend wages never happen again.

If Malcolm Turnbull and the Liberals cared about people more than the profits of big business, they would back our move and stop these wage cuts.

SHAYNE NEUMANN

Member for Blair