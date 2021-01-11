Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Pelosi confirms Trump impeachment

11th Jan 2021 10:50 AM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed that the House will be moving forward with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, saying the 74-year-old represents an "imminent threat" to democracy.

She made the announcement in a letter to House Democrats late on Sunday.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," Ms Pelosi wrote.

"As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

The articles of impeachment are expected to be introduced on Monday, with a vote possibly happening as soon as Tuesday.

Ms Pelosi said before the Tuesday vote the House will first try to force Vice President Mike Pence to remove Mr Trump as president using the 25th Amendment.

She said the action calls on Mr Pence "to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

If this happens then Mr Pence would "immediately exercise powers as acting President."

More Stories

capitol riots donald trump editors picks nancy pelosi politics usa

Just In

    Star missing from SATC reboot

    Star missing from SATC reboot
    • 11th Jan 2021 10:34 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man missing from Ipswich care facility

        Man missing from Ipswich care facility

        News Concerns are held for the 59-year-old’s welfare

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Lockdown could continue despite zero cases being recorded

        ‘Disgrace’: Pay up call over flooding anguish

        Premium Content ‘Disgrace’: Pay up call over flooding anguish

        News Class action drags on as survivor fears death before cash

        Brisbane lockdown ‘won’t solve problem’

        Premium Content Brisbane lockdown ‘won’t solve problem’

        Health Infectious disease expert says Brisbane lockdown won’t solve problem