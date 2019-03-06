Pell’s conservative supporters insult our legal system

THE conviction of George Pell is a global yarn that has shaken the Catholic Church from Melbourne to Sydney and to Rome, the home of the church's headquarters, the city state of the Vatican.

Pell, once Australia's highest ranking Catholic churchman who went on to become Pope Francis's keeper of all things financial as inaugural Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy in the Vatican, is now battling to not just save his reputation but also his freedom, having been found guilty of historical sexual assault charges, dating back to the mid-1990s.

Pell was found guilty - a unanimous jury verdict - of sex crimes that included the wilful indecent exposure of his genitalia, fondling of two 13-year-old choirboys, masturbation and forced oral rape.

Cardinal George Pell arrives at Melbourne County Court on February 27, 2019. Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images

The verdict occurred last December, but details were suppressed while another Pell sex crime trial was supposed to proceed. That trial failed late last month.

This case has shaken the Catholic Church to its foundations and shocked clergy and congregants. There has been a divided reaction with some Pell supporters challenging every aspect of the case and its conclusion.

Most of these barrackers for what they see as a bitter wrong are from conservative Australia - some members of the Liberal Party, a collection of high-profile Catholics and a band of conservative commentators, including News Corp voices such as Andrew Bolt and Miranda Devine.

An extraordinary thing about this is that most of these voices would be, in normal circumstances, staunch supporters of the rule of law, the court system and the fairness of our usually trusted jury system. Not so in the case of Pell. It's been astonishing to watch and listen to.

Devine said Pell was innocent and the jury got it wrong and offered support, saying juries did get it wrong.

"I don't believe that Pell, who I know slightly and admire greatly, could be guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys in a busy cathedral after Sunday Mass when he was archbishop of Melbourne in 1996," Devine wrote.

The popular columnist said a group of antagonists wanted blood for what they saw as a "rotten Vatican", and the Victorian police used the pursuit of Pell to distract from a crime wave.

Bolt was stronger, saying Pell was Australia's O.J. Simpson but in reverse, "a man (who) was found guilty not on the facts but on prejudice".

Simpson was an African-American footballer who was charged with the murder of his wife and her friend but acquitted, some believe because of a fear to convict a black man. Simpson was later found guilty in a civil case.

Ironically, the Simpson case occurred in 1994, not long before the sex crimes for which Pell was convicted allegedly happened in the Melbourne Catholic Cathedral.

Two prominent Liberal politicians backed Pell, former prime ministers John Howard and Tony Abbott, both refusing to condemn Pell, saying they'd wait for the outcome of the appeal that's been lodged by Pell's lawyers.

Howard provided a character reference for Pell to be used in the sentencing hearing - after he knew of the guilty verdict.

The evidence against Pell is by any measure compelling. Much of it is contained in the book Cardinal: the rise and fall of George Pell by ABC journalist Louise Milligan, and was summarised in her report on Monday night's Four Corners.

Many of the claims against Pell are repulsive and, apart from his staunch rebuttal in relation to the charges he's been found guilty of, are only challenged on the basis of he could not have possibly done them.

These repulsive acts are outlined by victims and witnesses.

The Cardinal George Pell plaque at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney. Tracey Nearmy/Daily Telegraph

The Australian justice system has examined in depth one set of charges in relation to what happened in 1996, and has found the case proven "beyond reasonable doubt".

We are a country of laws and we should respect the rule of law and have faith in the justice system. You'd expect it from those who claim to be conservative in their personal philosophy.

We shouldn't forget Pell allegedly committed the sex crimes against the choirboys at the same time that he, as Archbishop of Melbourne, was formulating and putting into place the Melbourne Response, a diocesan protocol to deal with sexual abuse complaints.

If everything that's been claimed and testified to by victims and witnesses as well as investigated extensively by Victorian Police is true, Pell was a monster. Plain and simple.

Dennis Atkins is The Courier-Mail's national affairs editor, dennis.atkins@news.com.au

Disclaimer: Dennis Atkins was a member of the Walkley Foundation judges board which awarded Louise Milligan and others a Walkley last year for a Four Corners report that did not concern George Pell