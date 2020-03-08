Pelican Waters amateur golfer crowned world champion

Pelican Waters Golf Club member Tony Struik has claimed the Coastline BMW Golf Cup International, defeating a Mexican who plays off scratch.

A PELICAN Waters amateur golfer has shocked all in defeating a Mexican golfer who plays off scratch to be crowned an unlikely world champion.

Tony Struik is on top of the world after he claimed the Coastline BMW Golf Cup International in South Africa over the weekend.

The budding golfer, who also has ties to the Maroochydore Swans Rugby Union Club, shone at the Pacific Region tournament and qualified for the World Championships.

Tony and Nick Struik at the Big Screen Cinemas Caloundra. Photo: Patrick Woods

Family friend Brendan Bathersby said Tony and his father Nick both made the regional finals for their divisions in a New Zealand competition.

The pair - who run the Big Screen Cinemas at Caloundra - vowed if one of them won, the other would act as caddie.

So Tony and his old man ventured over to contest the championships on Saturday which to their amazement, Tony won.

"People come from all over the world to play, and this Mexican bloke plays off scratch, so it's a significant one to win," Mr Bathersby said.

"The Mexican guy was in front by three shots at one stage too, it's remarkable."

