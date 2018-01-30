Menu
Pedestrians injured in separate incidents

Andrew Korner
by

A GIRL has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle at West Ipswich this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the incident was reported on the corner of Keogh St and Brisbane St about 1.15pm.

The girl was treated at the scene before being taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier today, a female patient was taken to hospital after being hit by a car at the corner of Cole St and Brisbane Rd at Booval.

The incident was reported about 11am.

The patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
 

Ipswich Queensland Times
