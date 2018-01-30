Pedestrians injured in separate incidents

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

A GIRL has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle at West Ipswich this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the incident was reported on the corner of Keogh St and Brisbane St about 1.15pm.

The girl was treated at the scene before being taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier today, a female patient was taken to hospital after being hit by a car at the corner of Cole St and Brisbane Rd at Booval.

The incident was reported about 11am.

The patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

