Seriously injured children hit by car on way to school

UPDATE 1.17PM: Two children remain in hospital after being hit by a car and suffering serious injuries.

The St Stephen's School Pittsworth students were on their way to school this morning when they were struck by the car at the intersection of Murray and Yandilla Sts about 8.20am.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a five-year-old girl who suffered suspected head and multi-trauma injuries.

A seven-year-old boy was also airlifted by the Queensland Government helicopter, QG Air, with serious injuries.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene about 8.41am. A critical care doctor treated the girl at the scene and stabilised her for the flight.

She was airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

10.45AM: Two children seriously injured after being hit by a car were on their way to school.

A spokeswoman from the Toowoomba Catholic Schools Office said the St Stephen's School Pittsworth students were on their way to the school when the incident happened about 8.20am.

The spokeswoman said students who witnessed the incident were being cared for by the school and relatives.

"The principal will notify all parents about the accident and Toowoomba Catholic Schools are working with the principal to provide necessary support to the school community."

Both children have now been airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head injuries and spinal precautions.

10.20AM: Two school-aged children have suffered head and suspected spinal injuries after being hit by a car.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the children were in a serious but stable condition with head injuries and spinal precautions.

Both have been flown to Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the incident.

9.30AM: Two children seriously injured after being hit by a car are being airlifted to hospital.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said a girl and boy were treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Pittsworth Showgrounds.

The children are currently being loaded into the helicopter.

9AM: A rescue helicopter is en route to the Darling Downs after two children were hit by a car.

The incident happened about 8.20am at the intersection of Yandilla and Murray Sts at Pittsworth.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said a helicopter R588 was on its way to the scene where the children were currently being treated.

8.30AM: Pedestrians are being treated by paramedics after being hit by a car on the Darling Downs.

Early reports suggest the pedestrians are two children, hit at the intersection of Yandilla and Murray Sts at Pittsworth.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene about 8.20am to reports of a single-vehicle traffic crash.

The spokeswoman confirmed pedestrians had been hit and were being treated at the scene.