File photo of an ambulance.

A man has been badly injured after he was hit by a car in an Ipswich neighbourhood.

On Friday evening at 6.16pm, a man in his 30s was struck by a BMW on Brisbane Rd, Ebbw Vale, suffering a serious head injury.

Ambulance crews including officers from High Acuity Response assessed the patient at the scene.

The man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

