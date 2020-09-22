Pedestrian struck by car in private parking lot

A man in his 70s was rushed to hospital after he was struck by a car in a parking lot.

A MAN in his 70s has suffered significant injuries to his lower leg after he was hit by a car in a Booval parking lot.

Paramedics rushed to the scene about 10.17am to assist the pedestrian, taking him to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Queensland Times the man was hit at a car park attached to a business on the corner of Clifton Street and South Station Road.

The man was reported to be in a stable condition.

