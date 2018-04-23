Menu
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with car

Emma Clarke
by
23rd Apr 2018 8:33 AM

A TEENAGE boy has been seriously injured when he was hit by a car at Springfield this morning.

A pedestrian was hit on Springfield Greenbank Arterial and Eden Station Drive at Springfield at 7.40am.

They were taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition with facial, hand and leg injuries.

