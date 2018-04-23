Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with car
A TEENAGE boy has been seriously injured when he was hit by a car at Springfield this morning.
A pedestrian was hit on Springfield Greenbank Arterial and Eden Station Drive at Springfield at 7.40am.
They were taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition with facial, hand and leg injuries.
