Paramedics transported a man in his 40s with pelvic and abdominal injuries to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

Paramedics transported a man in his 40s with pelvic and abdominal injuries to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition. Tony Martin

A MAN has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on the Warrego Highway.

On Sunday afternoon Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the vehicle and pedestrian incident on the highway at Haigslea, about 5.46pm.

Paramedics transported a man in his 40s with pelvic and abdominal injuries to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations are continuing.