Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 21-year-old man has died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious on the side of a major road in what police suspect is a hit and run incident.
A 21-year-old man has died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious on the side of a major road in what police suspect is a hit and run incident.
Breaking

Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run

by Edward Randell
1st Jan 2021 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious beside a Sunshine Coast road following a suspected hit and run.

The 21-year-old from Minyama was found on the side of Maroochy Boulevarde in Maroochydore about 1.30am but paramedics were unable to revive him.

Early police investigations suspect he may have been hit by a vehicle that failed to stop.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage from along Maroochy Boulevard between 1am and 1.30am, is encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run

crime editors picks hit and run

Just In

    Stars’ double celebration

    Stars’ double celebration
    • 1st Jan 2021 6:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why COVID won’t derail NYE fireworks in Ipswich

        Premium Content Why COVID won’t derail NYE fireworks in Ipswich

        News Fireworks will go ahead in Ipswich, while Brisbane goes without

        COVID found at second Ipswich sewerage site in 24 hours

        Premium Content COVID found at second Ipswich sewerage site in 24 hours

        Health Health officials say continued finds could indicate an active or recovered case in...

        Laidley woman’s life changing scratchie win to bring in 2021

        Premium Content Laidley woman’s life changing scratchie win to bring in 2021

        News A Lockyer Valley woman has had a huge win on a scratchie taking home $200k as her...

        PREVIEW: Excitement builds for unique New Years event

        Premium Content PREVIEW: Excitement builds for unique New Years event

        Whats On New COVID-safe event set to host one of the only official fireworks displays for...