A PEDESTRIAN was hospitalised after they were involved in an incident with a vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the patient for minor abrasions at the scene of Haig St and Vogel Road, Brassall, yesterday afternoon at 4.41pm.

The patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.